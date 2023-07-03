Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Tradegate
03.07.23
08:00 Uhr
1,432 Euro
+0,019
+1,34 %
Dow Jones News
03.07.2023 | 08:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

DJ Appointment of Non-Executive Director 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
03-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
3 July 2023 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
 
 
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, is pleased to announce the 
appointment of Julien Balkany as a non-independent Non-Executive Director representing funds managed by Lansdowne 
Partners Austria GmbH with effect from 3 July 2023. 
 
Julien Balkany has extensive experience as an investor and board member in the international oil & gas industry. He is 
currently Managing Partner of Nanes-Balkany Partners, a group of investment funds that focuses on the oil & gas 
industry, which he co-founded in 2007. Since 2014, he has been Chairman of the Norwegian oil & gas exploration and 
production company Panoro Energy ASA. He has also been Non-Executive Director of several other private and publicly 
listed oil & gas companies including Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), Gasfrac Energy Services, Toreador Resources, 
and Amromco Energy. 
 
Julien began his career as an oil & gas investment banker and studied at the Institute of Political Studies 
(Strasbourg) and at UC Berkeley. 
 
Martin Angle, Gulf Keystone's Non-Executive Chairman, said: 
 
"We are pleased to welcome Julien to the Board of Gulf Keystone Petroleum as a non-independent Non-Executive Director 
representing funds managed by Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH. We look forward to his contributions to the Board and 
the Company based on his significant experience as an investor and Board member in the international oil & gas 
industry." 
 
 
Information to disclose under LR 9.6.13R pertaining to this appointment. 
 
Current/Past Directorships of other quoted companies within the previous five years: 
 
Panoro Energy ASA (current) 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 254791 
EQS News ID:  1670211 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670211&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
