

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices figures for June. Inflation is forecast to slow to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent in May.



At 3.00 am ET, factory PMI survey results are due from Poland and Hungary.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue Spain's manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the index to ease to 47.7 in June from 48.4 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is seen falling to 45.3 in June from 45.9 a month ago.



At 3.50 am ET, final PMI data is due from France. The final reading is seen at 45.5 in June, unchanged from the previous estimate.



At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's final PMI survey results. The factory PMI is expected to fall to 41.0 in June, unchanged from the previous estimate, from 43.2 in May.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is seen at 43.6 in June, in line with flash estimate.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global final factory PMI survey results are due. The initial estimate showed that the factory PMI fell to a six-month low of 46.2 in June from 47.1 in May. The final reading is expected to match the flash estimate.



