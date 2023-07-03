Anzeige
03.07.2023
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this period.

If, during this period, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a Regulated Information Service before any such transactions are undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

3 July 2023


