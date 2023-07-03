Eramet SA: Eramet: Closing of the divestment of Erasteel, the final step in Eramet's repositioning in its Mining and Metals activities

Paris, 3 July 2023, 7:30 a.m.

Eramet: Closing of the divestment of Erasteel, the final step in Eramet's repositioning in its Mining and Metals activities

Eramet announces the closing of the sale to Syntagma Capital of 100% of the shares in its subsidiary Erasteel, a major player in high-speed steels, following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent.

This transaction marks the finalisation of Eramet's repositioning in its core businesses, following on from the sale of Aubert & Duval at end-April, and enables the Group to fully focus on its development in critical metals for the energy transition.

The divestment thus finalised for the entire High-Performance Alloys Division (Erasteel1 and Aubert & Duval2) will have no material impact on the Group's net debt at end-June 2023.

Calendar

26.07.2023: Publication of 2023 half-year results

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

1 The accounting impact of this transaction was fully provisioned in the 2022 financial statements

2 Sale completed on 28 April 2023