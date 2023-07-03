DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 7.9738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 861135 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN Sequence No.: 254895 EQS News ID: 1670807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 03, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)