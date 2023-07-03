Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: LYX0AG | ISIN: FR0010315770 | Ticker-Symbol: LYYA
Tradegate
03.07.23
10:54 Uhr
272,48 Euro
+0,94
+0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.07.2023 | 09:52
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Jul-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 271.2523 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16828273 
CODE: WLDL LN 
ISIN: FR0010315770 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010315770 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDL LN 
Sequence No.:  254818 
EQS News ID:  1670653 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
