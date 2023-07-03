EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EPIC Suisse AG: Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media



03.07.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Zurich, 3 July 2023





Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media Ladies and Gentlemen, We cordially invite you to attend our 2023 Half-Year Results Conference Call. Date / Time Monday, 21 August 2023 at 09h00 am CEST Speakers Roni Greenbaum, Chairman

Arik Parizer, CEO

Valérie Scholtes, CFO Dial in number +41 58 310 50 00

We kindly ask you to dial in about 5 to 10 minutes before the call starts. EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Half-Year Report 2023 and the 2023 Half-Year Results Press Release on 21 August 2023, at 07h00 am CEST. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/ We look forward to your participation. Best regards,

Arik Parizer

CEO Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch



About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Additional features:



File: Invitation (PDF)





End of Media Release

