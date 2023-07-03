More Than Cancer and QuestPrehab Team Up to Provide Digital Prehabilitation Services Across The UK

More Than Cancer and QuestPrehab will deliver digital prehab and insurance services to people diagnosed with cancer.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More-Than-Cancer, a specialist life insurance broker, and digital health pioneer QuestPrehab have partnered to offer high-quality prehabilitation services to people diagnosed with cancer. This collaboration aims to revolutionise cancer care by integrating proactive health management strategies, enhancing patient resilience ahead of significant surgeries and cancer treatments.

The partnership between More-Than-Cancer and QuestPrehab signifies a shared commitment to support patients by integrating prehabilitation, a proactive health management strategy aimed at enhancing patient resilience ahead of significant surgeries and cancer treatments. Prehabilitation is proven to improve clinical outcomes and shorten recovery time. The collaboration provides More-Than-Cancer a distinctive edge by diversifying its service offerings, while QuestPrehab can positively impact more people diagnosed with cancer.

"We are thrilled to be working with More-Than-Cancer to continue our 'Quest' to raise the awareness of Prehab and the benefits it brings to people diagnosed with Cancer."

Professor Tara Rampal, Chief Medical Officer - QuestPrehab

"We are excited and deeply honoured to be partnering with QuestPrehab. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional insurance services for those diagnosed with cancer but also broadens the resources available to our clients."

Sam Stevens - Director - More Than Cancer

The collaboration between QuestPrehab and More-Than-Cancer signifies a transformative step in extending the benefits of prehabilitation to all individuals diagnosed with cancer, unhindered by geographical location or specific diagnosis.

About QuestPrehab: QuestPrehab is a pioneering telehealth service that equips patients both mentally and physically for major surgery or cancer treatment. Its patient-centric programs are proven to significantly improve health-related quality of life.

About More Than Cancer: More-Than-Cancer is a unique insurance broker specialising in aiding people diagnosed with cancer, often overlooked by mainstream insurers and brokers, including those with terminal cases. Born from a family-run ethos, their mantra is "our family looking after your family," reflecting the mission to extend help to those who need it the most.

