DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.3971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6260377 CODE: EMXG LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN Sequence No.: 255032 EQS News ID: 1671085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 03, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)