Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

03 JULY 2023

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 30 June 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 121,030,204 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 121,030,204

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717