Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
BELLWAY p.l.c.
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
03 JULY 2023
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 30 June 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 121,030,204 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 121,030,204
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717