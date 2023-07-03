

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Construction materials manufacturer Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODYY) announced on Monday that it has signed a binding agreement to sell its glass processing business COVIPOR in Portugal to PNI Portugal & Permanente SA.



The financial details of the transaction were not divulged.



The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to Portuguese antitrust authority clearance.



As per the company, COVIPOR generated sales of approximately 20 million euros in 2022, and employs around 100 people in two industrial locations in the Porto area.



'This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the 'Grow & Impact' strategic plan.', the company said in a statement.



Currently, shares of Saint-Gobain are trading at 56.13 euro up 0.72% or 0.40 euros on the Paris Stock Exchange



