Montag, 03.07.2023
03.07.2023 | 10:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Average Price Trade Rounding Residual Change for Equity Derivatives 166/23

Nasdaq Clearing offers average price trade (APT) functionality in Genium INET
Clearing system which allows to merge multiple transactions into one
transaction with an average price calculated by Nasdaq Clearing. The price of
the average price transaction is determined using a volume-weighted calculation
and is rounded to two digits. A residual amount representing the difference in
cash flows can result from the calculation/rounding. 

Starting from 25 September 2023 the average price trade residual will be
included in the settlement amount for futures mark-to-market, options premium &
forwards expiration cash settlement. In a case APT trade is given up or
transferred to another clearing member, the rounding residual will be included
in the receiving member's cash settlement amount for the trade. Note that the
APT residual concept is already available in Genium INET Clearing today and can
be viewed for an APT trade in the Trade History window in Clearing Workstation
1/Q-port or via OMnet clearing confirmation message (BD6). 

Front-end changes:

Clearing Information window in Clearing Workstation 1 & Q-port will be updated
to display word 'Residual' in the 'Delivery Properties' column in a case APT
residual has been included in the calculation of settlement amount. This is
available in the current production version of Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1
6.5.0.2) available in Member Portal. 

OMnet API changes:

New enumeration to be defined for Genium INET OMnet API delivery_properties_u
struct. The 19th bit (value: 262144) in delivery properties shall be used to
indicate that the residual from the trade is included in the settlement amount. 

Delivery Properties is used in the following structs:

 -- CL_DELIVERY_API
 -- dvp_instruction_api

These structs are used in the following messages:

 -- BD18 [Dedicated Delivery BROADCAST]
 -- CQ53 [Delivery History QUERY]
 -- SB1 [DvP Instruction BROADCAST]
 -- SQ5 [DvP Instruction, Missing QUERY]



For clearing related questions, please contact:

Clearing Operations

E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com

+46 8 405 6880



For OMnet API related questions, please contact:

Technical Support

E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

 +46 8 405 6750
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
