Mobile Magazine: SUNRISE'S CIO TRANSFORMS TELECOMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Anna Maria Blengino, Sunrise CIO, discusses balancing her role, digital transformation, building a team that attracts diversity & being a mother in STEM

When Anna Maria Blengino was appointed at Sunrise, she requested some posters for the office.

She invited the entire CIO team to bring in their own paintings and photographic art for the walls.

"You cannot imagine how many came with their pictures," she says.

So many wanted to offer their art that they ran out of wall-space. Now Blengino has a long waiting list and every second month the art is replaced - except for December, which is a month reserved for the art made by the children of CIO employees.

"It's a surprise to see that these technical people have a creative side!"

Now working in Switzerland, Blengino was born in Italy.

"As a child I followed my curiosity to take things apart and put them back together," she says. "I was inspired by my father and by my mathematics and physics teachers, I fell in love with technology."

She graduated with a geotechnical engineering degree at the Turin Polytechnic and began work in the construction industry. At the end of the 1990s telecommunication was on the rise and captured her interest.

"I started my new career from the bottom and continuously used my curiosity to explore the different options, moving up from hands-on Software Testing to Director positions, in IT Operation and IT Delivery."

"After the merger between Sunrise and UPC, where I acted as the IT stream lead, I became responsible for IT Strategy & Innovation. Just recently I have been appointed as Sunrise CIO."

This was a new challenge for Blengino, who was honoured and excited to take on the role. She is well-supported by Sunrise's IT team and has been welcomed by the Executive Committee. The role of a CIO requires a strategic and holistic approach to technology, including all aspects of the organisation.

"I believe that this role needs a balance between technical expertise and strong leadership skills. It is important to understand the technology landscape and how it can drive business value. At the same time, it is crucial to communicate effectively with stakeholders across the organisation, building strong relationships with business and aligning technology initiatives with the overall goals of the company."

Blengino is also focused on creating a culture of innovation and collaboration within the IT unit, believing that by creating an environment which encourages creativity and experimentation, Sunrise can drive technological advancements that will benefit the organisation as a whole and continue to attract talented professionals.

"I am a proud mother of a girl and a boy, who despite having had a busy mother in STEM, probably did not perceive it as such a bad experience, because both have decided to study engineering too! My mantra is: keep moving and stay on top of changes."

