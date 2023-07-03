OKX CELEBRATES OFFICIAL MANCHESTER CITY SLEEVE PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

MANCHESTER, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, ran a global 'guerrilla marketing' campaign over the weekend highlighting its new enhanced multi-year partnership with Manchester City Football club, which saw OKX become the new Official Sleeve Partner of both Manchester City men's and women's teams.

In the campaign, Cyberpunked images of Manchester City players Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, Deyna Castellanos, Alex Greenwood and Yui Hasegawa were projected onto buildings across Istanbul and Rio de Janeiro during the night of June 30.

To give fans the opportunity to enjoy this experience wherever they are in the world, OKX pushed the boundaries of technology with a unique augmented reality filter featuring the players in a futuristic stadium. In this immersive experience, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, Deyna Castellanos, Alex Greenwood and Yui Hasegawa showcased, for the first time, the OKX sleeve branding on the 2023/24 Manchester City home kit.

Haider Rafique, CMO at OKX, said: "A partnership like this deserves to be shared with the world, which is why we lit up Rio and Istanbul. As our partnership with Manchester City scales to even greater heights, we remain laser focused on engaging fans and creating remarkable new experiences for them using Web3 technology. OKX has more exciting opportunities, in the coming weeks, for fans of Manchester City to share their love for their club."

OKX was announced as Manchester City's Official Sleeve Partner for the men's and women's first teams in a new multi-year agreement on June 30. As part of the expanded deal, the OKX brand will feature on the left sleeve of both the men's and women's first team playing kits and will retain its position on the left sleeve of the first team training kits, in addition to appearing across further digital and physical club assets.

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, first expanding in July 2022 to become the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. To date, the partnership has helped introduce the brand to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences like the OKX Collective , through which fans can get up-close-and-personal with Manchester City players and OKX Ambassadors such as Jack Grealish and Alex Greenwood.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of trading and Web3. Its leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the UEFA Champions League, European Cup Winners' Cup, nine League Championship titles, seven FA Cups and eight League Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 13 clubs comprising the City Football Group.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly-decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 53,500 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

Disclaimer

OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AS THE VALUE OF YOUR ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145960/OKX_celebrates_official_Manchester_City_sleeve_partnership_projection_images_Manchester.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145961/OKX_celebrates_official_Manchester_City_sleeve_partnership_projection_images_Manchester.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145962/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/4146954/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okx-celebrates-official-manchester-city-sleeve-partnership-with-global-campaign-301868760.html