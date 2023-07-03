BWA Group Plc - Board Changes
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
3 July 2023
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Board Changes
BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Byfield and Jonathan Wearing to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), as previously indicated in the Company's announcement of 27 April 2023.
John Byfield has joined the Board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2023. He qualified as a solicitor in 1978, forming his own practice in Southampton in 1980. This practice focussed on sports law and commercial elements around sport, in particular Formula 1 motor racing. After merging with a larger regional firm, Mr Byfield retired from private practice and founded a sports management business, Essentially Group, of which he was Executive Chairman, and which was admitted to trading on AIM in 2006, before being sold to Chime Communications in 2010.
Jonathan Wearing has joined the Board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2023. He started his career with CitiBank in London in the 1970s, progressing through both the commercial and investment banking units, finishing as a mergers and acquisitions specialist. Mr Wearing was formerly the Chairman of AIM-traded Ideagen plc, the software company taken private by Hg Capital in July 2022 and, separately, Chairman of AQSE quoted Sativa Group plc. Independently, for the last two decades Mr Wearing has built his own consultancy and investment business. Mr Wearing was a participant in the equity fundraising announced by the Company on 30 June 2023.
Concurrently, James Hogg has stepped down from the Board in order to focus on his role as a director at the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BWA Resources (UK) Limited, through which BWA's interests in the Cameroon heavy mineral sands projects are held. Addison Mining Services Ltd, a company controlled by Mr Hogg, will continue to provide technical support in relation to the Cameroon heavy mineral sands projects, something that the Board expects to become increasingly important as these projects develop.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Additional Disclosures under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules
John Byfield
Full name - John Thomas Byfield
Age - 71
Current Directorships:
Westridge Estates Ltd
Arnbrow Ltd
Pondwell (Isle of Wight) Ltd
ALT Web Design Ltd
Vantix Technologies Ltd
Past Directorships:
Star Search Ltd
Star Quest Ltd
Edge 10 Ltd
Somerset Ales Ltd
Hip Ecommerce Group Ltd
Virtual Fan Zones Ltd
Portsmouth Quay Ltd
CView Project Ltd
Oakland (IOW) Ltd
Montford Holdings Ltd
Additional Disclosures:
Mr Byfield was a director until 2 November 2021 of Sommerset Ales Ltd, which entered administration on 10 February 2022.
Mr Byfield was a director until 30 August 2013 of Celerity Grp Ltd, which entered a creditors voluntary liquidation on 29 October 2013.
Shareholding - Mr Byfield holds 5,440,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (1.10%)
Jonathan Wearing
Full name - Jonathan Peter Wearing
Age - 70
Current Directorships:
Hurstmount Ltd
Tricastle Investments Ltd
J P Wearing & Co Ltd
Garlic Plant Products Ltd
Past Directorships:
Ideagen plc (now Ltd)
Sativa Group plc (now Blood Matters Ltd)
Polygelco Ltd
Continuation Polygelco Ltd
Cambridge Polymer Technologies Ltd
Cityunit Residents Management Ltd
Goodbody Health Inc.
Additional Disclosure:
Mr Wearing was a director of Geoffrey Parker's Country Workshop Limited which entered a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 16 May 1995.
Shareholding - Mr Wearing holds 36,540,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (7.36%), including shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.