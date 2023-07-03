BWA Group Plc - Board Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

3 July 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Board Changes

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Byfield and Jonathan Wearing to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), as previously indicated in the Company's announcement of 27 April 2023.

John Byfield has joined the Board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2023. He qualified as a solicitor in 1978, forming his own practice in Southampton in 1980. This practice focussed on sports law and commercial elements around sport, in particular Formula 1 motor racing. After merging with a larger regional firm, Mr Byfield retired from private practice and founded a sports management business, Essentially Group, of which he was Executive Chairman, and which was admitted to trading on AIM in 2006, before being sold to Chime Communications in 2010.

Jonathan Wearing has joined the Board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2023. He started his career with CitiBank in London in the 1970s, progressing through both the commercial and investment banking units, finishing as a mergers and acquisitions specialist. Mr Wearing was formerly the Chairman of AIM-traded Ideagen plc, the software company taken private by Hg Capital in July 2022 and, separately, Chairman of AQSE quoted Sativa Group plc. Independently, for the last two decades Mr Wearing has built his own consultancy and investment business. Mr Wearing was a participant in the equity fundraising announced by the Company on 30 June 2023.

Concurrently, James Hogg has stepped down from the Board in order to focus on his role as a director at the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BWA Resources (UK) Limited, through which BWA's interests in the Cameroon heavy mineral sands projects are held. Addison Mining Services Ltd, a company controlled by Mr Hogg, will continue to provide technical support in relation to the Cameroon heavy mineral sands projects, something that the Board expects to become increasingly important as these projects develop.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Additional Disclosures under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules

John Byfield

Full name - John Thomas Byfield

Age - 71

Current Directorships:

Westridge Estates Ltd

Arnbrow Ltd

Pondwell (Isle of Wight) Ltd

ALT Web Design Ltd

Vantix Technologies Ltd

Past Directorships:

Star Search Ltd

Star Quest Ltd

Edge 10 Ltd

Somerset Ales Ltd

Hip Ecommerce Group Ltd

Virtual Fan Zones Ltd

Portsmouth Quay Ltd

CView Project Ltd

Oakland (IOW) Ltd

Montford Holdings Ltd

Additional Disclosures:

Mr Byfield was a director until 2 November 2021 of Sommerset Ales Ltd, which entered administration on 10 February 2022.

Mr Byfield was a director until 30 August 2013 of Celerity Grp Ltd, which entered a creditors voluntary liquidation on 29 October 2013.

Shareholding - Mr Byfield holds 5,440,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (1.10%)

Jonathan Wearing

Full name - Jonathan Peter Wearing

Age - 70

Current Directorships:

Hurstmount Ltd

Tricastle Investments Ltd

J P Wearing & Co Ltd

Garlic Plant Products Ltd

Past Directorships:

Ideagen plc (now Ltd)

Sativa Group plc (now Blood Matters Ltd)

Polygelco Ltd

Continuation Polygelco Ltd

Cambridge Polymer Technologies Ltd

Cityunit Residents Management Ltd

Goodbody Health Inc.

Additional Disclosure:

Mr Wearing was a director of Geoffrey Parker's Country Workshop Limited which entered a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 16 May 1995.

Shareholding - Mr Wearing holds 36,540,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (7.36%), including shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.