Philippe Knoche, Orano's Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of Directors that he will be stepping down from his position at the beginning of October to take up another professional project.

In a message addressed to the Group's 17,000 employees, he thanked them for "having worked together to restructure the Group, improve its performance, enabling it to secure an "Investment grade" rating for its financing. Orano has thus been able to overcome the multiple crises it has had to face. We have nurtured with success this proud cornerstone of France's industrial heritage, built up over several decades, which has now returned to the path of profitable growth".

Claude Imauven, Chairman of the Board, will work with the French government, the majority shareholder, to ensure that the succession process runs smoothly.

