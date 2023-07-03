The IMPAHCT (International Meeting on Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Treatment) event, organized by the pharmaceutical company Ferrer, has brought together more than 150 pulmonologists and cardiologists from over 30 countries, consolidating the company's commitment to the advancement of the research and treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Audience at IMPAHCT (International Meeting on Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Treatment) organized by pharmaceutical company Ferrer (Photo: Ferrer)

One of the main topics discussed during the event was the importance of referring patients to specialized centers as early as possible. Recent data shows that, despite advances in recent years, the time from onset of symptoms to diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension, for example, is more than 2 years1. Specialists called for protocols to expedite referrals and highlighted the need for early diagnosis and a comprehensive approach to treatment, which will enable more personalized and effective care.

According to Gabor Kovacs, pulmonologist, and professor at the Medical University of Graz, "it would be great if pneumologists and cardiologists, whenever they suspect of PH or see signs or symptoms suggestive of PH, could refer patients to a specialized center and accelerate the diagnosis, allowing to initiate therapy and improve their prognosis and quality of life. It would also help for the general public to recognize some of the signs of the disease, like feeling breathless while practicing sport, and take them seriously

The event also featured the voice of the patient community through representatives of the main European associations, thereby reinforcing the approaches to the unmet medical and social needs.

In addition, during IMPAHCT, the 2022 Guidelines from the European Cardiac and Respiratory Societies on the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension4 were discussed, which anticipate the use of parenteral prostacyclins. These advances represent a promising opportunity to improve outcomes for people with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

According to Jorge Cuneo, Chief Medical Officer at Ferrer, "these diseases have a low prevalence, and, unfortunately, this means that there are numerous unmet medical needs. In addition, pulmonary hypertension has a very high mortality rate, so it is crucial to act rapidly as early diagnosis can make a significant difference to the prognosis of the disease."

Oscar Pérez, Chief Marketing, Market Access Pricing and Business Development Officer at Ferrer, emphasized that "as a company committed to innovation and the development of transformative therapeutic solutions, we are pleased to contribute to the research and accessibility of these therapies. It is also a pleasure to have the support of the medical community and representatives of patient associations at this event."

References:

