Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 11:12
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Change of Registered Office

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

3 July 2023

Change of AIFM, Company Secretary and Administrator and Registered Office

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc announces that, with effect from today's date, Frostrow Capital LLP has been appointed as AIFM, Company Secretary and Administrator to the Company.

In consequence, the Company's registered office address has changed with immediate effect to 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4913


