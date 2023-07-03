Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
(the "Company")
3 July 2023
Change of AIFM, Company Secretary and Administrator and Registered Office
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc announces that, with effect from today's date, Frostrow Capital LLP has been appointed as AIFM, Company Secretary and Administrator to the Company.
In consequence, the Company's registered office address has changed with immediate effect to 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.
-ENDS-
Enquiries:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3008 4913