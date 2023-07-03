DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.3355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379749 CODE: GOVG LN ISIN: LU2355200796 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200796 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG LN Sequence No.: 255056 EQS News ID: 1671207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)