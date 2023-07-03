Anzeige
03.07.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 4 July 2023 in the ISIN below. 



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 169,521 shares (EUR 84,760,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        333 shares (EUR 166,500)    
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  169,854 shares (EUR 84,927,000)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 2239.95          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153249
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
