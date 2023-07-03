Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
Date of the
Identity code
instrument
Total daily
Daily
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-26
FR0014005DA7
2855
19,247944
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-26
FR0014005DA7
8813
19,236183
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-27
FR0014005DA7
2299
19,440705
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-27
FR0014005DA7
9390
19,432650
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-28
FR0014005DA7
3015
19,551118
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-28
FR0014005DA7
9249
19,554542
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-29
FR0014005DA7
3114
19,838311
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-29
FR0014005DA7
9521
19,846067
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-30
FR0014005DA7
3180
19,685371
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-30
FR0014005DA7
9874
19,697288
XPAR
TOTAL
61310
19,560856
Name of
Identity Code of the
Name of the
Identity code of the
Day/time of the
Identity
Price (per
Currency
Quantity
Market
Reference
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:04:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
88
XPAR
OD_7UNoFXx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:04:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7UNoFnj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:08:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7UNpGUp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:10:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
324
XPAR
OD_7UNplsB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:10:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7UNplra-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:10:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
150
CCXE
OD_7UNplrZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:10:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UNplrd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:10:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
218
XPAR
OD_7UNplrd-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:16:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7UNrInb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:18:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
43
XPAR
OD_7UNrn6m-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:18:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7UNrn6n-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:26:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7UNtoFC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:26:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
146
XPAR
OD_7UNtoFD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:34:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,120000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7UNvptB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:34:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,120000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UNvptC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:40:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
199
CCXE
OD_7UNxEYC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:40:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UNxEYL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:40:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
217
XPAR
OD_7UNxEYL-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:41:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7UNxVQV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:57:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UO1Xwr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T07:57:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7UO1Xws-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:05:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7UO3ZLK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:14:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,000000
EUR
179
XPAR
OD_7UO5pCC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:17:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7UO6bAA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:17:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7UO6bAB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:17:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7UO6bAC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:19:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,000000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7UO7EGO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:25:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
116
XPAR
OD_7UO8cYM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:25:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UO8cYN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:33:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UOAdwi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:33:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UOAdwj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:33:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7UOAdwj-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:45:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7UODfVa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:48:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UOEZBA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T08:48:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7UOEZCV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:00:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7UOHb03-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:08:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
176
CCXE
OD_7UOJbEd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:09:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7UOJcr2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:09:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
69
CCXE
OD_7UOJerh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:10:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,120000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7UOJsEg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:16:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7UOLQWd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:17:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7UOLdGA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:17:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7UOLdGB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7UONlQA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7UONlQA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
287
XPAR
OD_7UONlQB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:25:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7UONlg8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:25:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UONlg9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:29:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOOfLT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:29:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
27
CCXE
OD_7UOOfLU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:29:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOOfLU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:41:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UORguV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T09:45:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
79
CCXE
OD_7UOShri-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7UObUpi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7UObUpR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7UObUpR-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7UObUpx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
556
XPAR
OD_7UObUpy-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7UObUpz-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:32:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7UOeWhX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:40:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7UOgXpm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:40:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UOgXpn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:53:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOjp05-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T10:53:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7UOjp0C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:04:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:04:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
130
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:04:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:04:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:04:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:05:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7UOmqpD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:05:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UOmqpE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:05:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7UOmqpF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:05:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UOmrLS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:05:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UOmrLT-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:05:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7UOmrLU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:29:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOsujf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:29:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UOsv03-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:29:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UOsvG6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:41:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UOvxLP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:41:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UOvxLQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:53:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UOyzAQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T11:57:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UP00Nl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:13:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UP43QF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:13:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UP43QG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:13:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UP43QG-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:21:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7UP64YK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:21:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7UP64YL-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:24:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
767
XPAR
OD_7UP6n2i-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:25:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,240000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7UP75FV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:29:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,280000
EUR
156
XPAR
OD_7UP7yNM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:37:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UPA7b6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:44:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7UPBkZN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:44:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
35
CCXE
OD_7UPBkYr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:44:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UPBkZ7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:44:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
159
CCXE
OD_7UPBkZ8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:47:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
144
XPAR
OD_7UPCaIr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:55:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7UPEbB0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T12:55:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UPEbB1-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:00:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7UPFqaV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:00:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
136
CCXE
OD_7UPFqaF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:28:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7UPN0lC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:28:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7UPN0lD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
108
CCXE
OD_7UPOWhB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7UPOWhN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
80
XPAR
OD_7UPOWhR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
394
XPAR
OD_7UPOWhS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7UPPbmZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
81
XPAR
OD_7UPPbmo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
301
XPAR
OD_7UPPbmp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:53:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
38
CCXE
OD_7UPTDFz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:53:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
18
CCXE
OD_7UPTDG0-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:57:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UPUEBg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:57:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7UPUEBh-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T13:59:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
332
XPAR
OD_7UPUfGz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:15:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
417
XPAR
OD_7UPYhX3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:19:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7UPZhy0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:23:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7UPaiP0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7UPbI2M-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7UPbI2N-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:27:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
89
XPAR
OD_7UPbipx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:32:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7UPd3wC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:32:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7UPd3wS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:33:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7UPdM2l-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:33:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
202
CCXE
OD_7UPdM2m-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:33:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
37
CCXE
OD_7UPdM2w-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:33:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7UPdM37-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:33:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
299
XPAR
OD_7UPdM2m-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:41:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7UPfK2L-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:41:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
73
CCXE
OD_7UPfK2L-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:51:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
74
CCXE
OD_7UPhquV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T14:57:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
379
XPAR
OD_7UPjPQK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:04:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
106
CCXE
OD_7UPlBnv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:04:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7UPlBoa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:05:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7UPlEbZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:05:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
203
XPAR
OD_7UPlQYN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:09:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
109
XPAR
OD_7UPmRFd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:12:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
43
CCXE
OD_7UPn8nC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:12:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7UPn8nP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:12:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UPn9N2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:12:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7UPn9N2-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:12:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7UPn9N3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:14:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7UPnaG6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7UPnpQS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
115
XPAR
OD_7UPqC4y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7UPqC4y-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UPqC4z-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7UPqC50-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-26T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7UPqC50-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:04:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7UTemwQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:08:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
76
CCXE
OD_7UTfndI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:31:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
17
XPAR
OD_7UTlXg6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:31:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7UTlXgD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:32:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
196
CCXE
OD_7UTlqlN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:36:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7UTmrCc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T07:36:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UTmrSU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:00:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
129
XPAR
OD_7UTstoO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:20:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
856
XPAR
OD_7UTxwVV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:20:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
1102
XPAR
OD_7UTxwVW-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:20:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UTxxns-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:20:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
63
CCXE
OD_7UTxxnt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:24:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7UTywwQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UTyyl1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7UTyyl8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:26:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7UTzNV7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:28:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7UTzxNQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:28:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UTzxNQ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7UU0fh3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7UU0fh4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
123
XPAR
OD_7UU0fhX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7UU0fgj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
150
CCXE
OD_7UU0fgk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7UU0fgk-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T08:43:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7UU3lqu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:12:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
89
CCXE
OD_7UUB2WY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:12:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
140
CCXE
OD_7UUB2WZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:21:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
80
CCXE
OD_7UUDNln-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:21:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7UUDNm2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:21:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7UUDNm3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:21:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
96
XPAR
OD_7UUDNm3-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:21:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7UUDNm4-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:21:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
394
XPAR
OD_7UUDNm5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:36:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
54
CCXE
OD_7UUH0vP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T09:45:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
127
XPAR
OD_7UUJJgv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7UUSLee-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7UUSLef-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
209
XPAR
OD_7UUSLfG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7UUSLvI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
35
XPAR
OD_7UUSLvJ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
241
XPAR
OD_7UUSLvJ-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7UUSM9b-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7UUSM9c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T10:21:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
78
XPAR
OD_7UUSM9M-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T11:13:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7UUfTWM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T11:19:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UUh67c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T11:19:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
111
CCXE
OD_7UUh67R-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:19:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
69
CCXE
OD_7UUwCj2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:19:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UUwCj3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:19:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7UUwCj3-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:19:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7UUwCj4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:19:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7UUwCjD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:45:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
95
CCXE
OD_7UV2Wnc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:45:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
144
CCXE
OD_7UV2Wnf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:45:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
426
XPAR
OD_7UV2Wnt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:45:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
131
XPAR
OD_7UV2Wnt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:45:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
896
XPAR
OD_7UV2Wnu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T12:45:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,360000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7UV2XES-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:14:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7UV9ytp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:14:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7UV9ytq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:14:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7UV9yu0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:14:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7UV9yu1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:14:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UV9yu2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:14:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
151
XPAR
OD_7UV9z65-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:23:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,300000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7UVC59B-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:45:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7UVHcrL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T13:54:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7UVJuOC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T14:20:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
161
XPAR
OD_7UVQbDP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T14:20:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7UVQbDQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T14:20:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
22
XPAR
OD_7UVQbDQ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:09:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7UVcnl3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:21:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
70
CCXE
OD_7UVfvWS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:21:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7UVfvWT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:21:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7UVfvWT-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7UVgiHm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7UVgiI3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7UVgiI9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7UVgiIV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7UVgiQm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
30
CCXE
OD_7UVgiQn-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7UVgj8M-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UVgj8t-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:24:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7UVgj8X-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:25:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7UVgpiB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:25:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
49
XPAR
OD_7UVgpiC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:25:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UVgpin-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:25:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7UVgpiX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:27:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
15
XPAR
OD_7UVhVfP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:28:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7UVhapy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:28:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7UVhapz-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:28:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
117
XPAR
OD_7UVhdUg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:29:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7UVhtXf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:29:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
144
XPAR
OD_7UVhtXn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:29:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
120
XPAR
OD_7UVhtXP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:29:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
17
XPAR
OD_7UVhtXQ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:29:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
149
XPAR
OD_7UVhtXR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:29:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
17
XPAR
OD_7UVhtXR-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
186
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
574
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
89
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUT-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
180
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
84
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUV-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUW-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-27T15:35:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
113
XPAR
OD_7UVjOUX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:04:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
76
CCXE
OD_7UZVI2g-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:08:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
73
CCXE
OD_7UZWIk0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:12:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7UZXJQn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:20:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
101
CCXE
OD_7UZZKJO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:28:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7UZbLQw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:29:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
809
XPAR
OD_7UZbb2s-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:29:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7UZbb2t-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:29:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7UZbb2u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:29:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
257
XPAR
OD_7UZbb2u-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:32:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7UZcM86-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7UZeeG9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
458
XPAR
OD_7UZeeGA-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:41:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7UZegzA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:41:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7UZegzB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T07:56:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7UZiJ1S-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:12:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
320
XPAR
OD_7UZmLnW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:12:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7UZmN5y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:12:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7UZmN5z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:16:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
41
CCXE
OD_7UZnWwb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:17:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7UZnc59-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:56:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7UZxS8y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:56:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
184
XPAR
OD_7UZxS8z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:56:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
134
XPAR
OD_7UZxS8z-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T08:56:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
284
XPAR
OD_7UZxS90-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:04:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7UZzTHJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:08:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7Ua0TyP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:21:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
95
CCXE
OD_7Ua3kcP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:21:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
191
CCXE
OD_7Ua3ksZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:28:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7Ua5Wvh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:28:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7Ua5XBY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:37:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7Ua7nOq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:52:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
460
XPAR
OD_7UaBaqB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T09:53:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7UaBqRG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:00:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7UaDbxu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:08:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
91
XPAR
OD_7UaFd62-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:13:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7UaGt8N-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:16:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
79
XPAR
OD_7UaHeUA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:21:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7UaIuY1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:21:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
132
XPAR
OD_7UaIuYC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:21:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7UaIuYF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:41:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7UaNzpJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:49:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7UaQ0xL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T10:57:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7UaS2LW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T11:05:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
82
XPAR
OD_7UaU3jh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T11:13:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
81
XPAR
OD_7UaW4bf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T11:57:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
396
XPAR
OD_7UahAAp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T12:02:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7UaiLBX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T12:05:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7UajB2b-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T12:13:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7UalBvt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T12:13:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7UalBvu-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T12:21:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7UanDZ3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T12:52:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7Uautcg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:12:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7Uazw3e-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:12:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7Uazw3f-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:12:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7UazwJj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:16:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
18
CCXE
OD_7Ub0xH2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:16:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
152
CCXE
OD_7Ub0xH3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:18:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
604
XPAR
OD_7Ub1LjR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:18:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
136
XPAR
OD_7Ub1LjS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:26:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7Ub3N7e-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:34:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
191
XPAR
OD_7Ub5NzW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:38:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
119
XPAR
OD_7Ub6OQX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:40:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
99
CCXE
OD_7Ub70vS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:42:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
104
XPAR
OD_7Ub7P7f-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:44:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
230
CCXE
OD_7Ub81ca-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:46:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7Ub8Poo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:48:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
116
CCXE
OD_7Ub92Zj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:50:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7Ub9QFj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T13:59:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
229
XPAR
OD_7UbBoXD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:19:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19,760000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7UbGrUS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:23:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,760000
EUR
410
XPAR
OD_7UbHsBX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
48
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFd-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFZ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
105
CCXE
OD_7UbKYFN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
88
CCXE
OD_7UbKYFO-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7UbKYFP-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
119
CCXE
OD_7UbKYFQ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFR-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
241
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UbKYFS-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7UbKYYn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7UbKYYv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:34:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
156
XPAR
OD_7UbKYe7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:37:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7UbLS3u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:46:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
175
XPAR
OD_7UbNZeQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:46:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7UbNZeR-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T14:46:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
54
CCXE
OD_7UbNZeR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T15:11:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
1123
XPAR
OD_7UbToZF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T15:12:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
214
CCXE
OD_7UbUDHR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T15:15:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7UbUuId-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-28T15:15:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
102
CCXE
OD_7UbUuIe-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:04:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,760000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UfLlpZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:04:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
74
CCXE
OD_7UfLlpG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:04:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19,760000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7UfLm5d-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:04:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19,760000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7UfLm5e-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:08:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7UfMmGP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:12:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7UfNmxL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:20:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7UfPoLY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:20:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7UfPobi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:32:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
102
XPAR
OD_7UfSpOb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:32:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UfSpOc-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:46:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7UfWK8V-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
165
XPAR
OD_7UfWr8P-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7UfWr8Q-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:48:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
159
CCXE
OD_7UfWsgy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T07:56:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7UfYtp3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:08:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
994
XPAR
OD_7UfbtJG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:08:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
237
XPAR
OD_7UfbtJG-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:08:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
124
XPAR
OD_7UfbtJH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:08:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
369
XPAR
OD_7UfbtJH-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:08:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UfbtJI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:08:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7UfbtZM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:11:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7Ufccdw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
151
CCXE
OD_7UfdTmH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7UfdTm1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
142
XPAR
OD_7UfdTm2-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7UfdTm2-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7UfdTm3-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7UfdTmO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:31:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7Ufhgcy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T08:31:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7Ufhgd2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:11:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
468
XPAR
OD_7UfrjNP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:11:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
240
XPAR
OD_7UfrjNQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:17:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
104
CCXE
OD_7UftKbJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:17:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
134
CCXE
OD_7UftKbJ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:17:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
139
XPAR
OD_7UftKbQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:17:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UftKbT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T09:17:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,840000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7UftLtp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T11:08:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7UgLOaO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T11:18:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7UgNkGt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T11:18:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
196
XPAR
OD_7UgNkGu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:22:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7UgdrUU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:22:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
207
XPAR
OD_7UgdrUV-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:22:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
199
XPAR
OD_7UgdrUW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:22:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
22
XPAR
OD_7UgdrUW-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:22:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
423
XPAR
OD_7UgdrUX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:24:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
564
CCXE
OD_7UgeOvy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:24:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
188
XPAR
OD_7UgeOw5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:24:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
671
XPAR
OD_7UgeOw6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:46:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7UgjxDu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:46:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7UgjxDu-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:46:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7UgjxDv-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:50:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7Ugkxuu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T12:52:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UglSc8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:00:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7UgnUGH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:06:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
222
XPAR
OD_7Ugoz8W-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:12:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7UgqRPM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:14:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
209
CCXE
OD_7UgqzsY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:14:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
194
XPAR
OD_7Ugr1BO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:30:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7Ugv2GQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:31:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
119
XPAR
OD_7UgvOdj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:34:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7Ugw2xm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:35:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
135
XPAR
OD_7UgwP4j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:38:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7Ugx3ut-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:38:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7Ugx4At-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:39:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7UgxJWi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:39:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7UgxJWi-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:39:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7UgxJWj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:42:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7Ugy581-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:43:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7UgyKTs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:47:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7UgzKus-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:47:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7UgzKut-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:51:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
114
XPAR
OD_7Uh0Lbw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T13:55:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7Uh1M2v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:01:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
363
CCXE
OD_7Uh2i2p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:01:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7Uh2i2s-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:23:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7Uh8Opc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:23:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
43
XPAR
OD_7Uh8Opc-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:23:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
222
XPAR
OD_7Uh8Opd-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:23:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
142
XPAR
OD_7Uh8P5r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:23:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
166
XPAR
OD_7Uh8P5s-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:32:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
117
CCXE
OD_7UhAVHd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:32:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
38
CCXE
OD_7UhAVHe-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:32:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7UhAWaJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7UhBD3F-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UhBD3U-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:34:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
96
XPAR
OD_7UhBD3V-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:34:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UhBDPa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:34:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
123
XPAR
OD_7UhBDPb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:34:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
144
XPAR
OD_7UhBDPc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:43:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7UhDLgb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T14:43:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
182
XPAR
OD_7UhDLgN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:04:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7UhIl7z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:13:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
86
CCXE
OD_7UhKtJU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:13:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
163
CCXE
OD_7UhKtJV-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:13:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7UhKtJT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:13:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,800000
EUR
1086
XPAR
OD_7UhKtJU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:19:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,840000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7UhMRbg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:19:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,840000
EUR
30
CCXE
OD_7UhMRbh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:19:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,840000
EUR
28
CCXE
OD_7UhMRbh-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-29T15:19:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,840000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7UhMRbm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
54
CCXE
OD_7UlEVfG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7UlEVfH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7UlEVfI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7UlEVfJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
132
CCXE
OD_7UlEVfK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
31
XPAR
OD_7UlEVfL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,780000
EUR
309
XPAR
OD_7UlEVfM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:36:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UlKPJB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:56:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
858
XPAR
OD_7UlPRkO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:56:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
298
XPAR
OD_7UlPS0W-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:56:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7UlPS0W-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:56:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
73
CCXE
OD_7UlPSWX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T07:56:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UlPSWX-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:00:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
224
XPAR
OD_7UlQNAL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:00:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19,880000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7UlQNAM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:00:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
113
XPAR
OD_7UlQSha-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:00:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
93
XPAR
OD_7UlQShZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:01:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7UlQb4K-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:04:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7UlRTOf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:04:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7UlRTuj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:04:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7UlRTuj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:04:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UlRUB5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:04:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UlRURD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:08:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7UlSTZU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:16:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7UlUUha-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:16:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,940000
EUR
288
CCXE
OD_7UlUWWI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:24:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
228
XPAR
OD_7UlWVZY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:28:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7UlXW0S-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:32:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7UlYWRT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:36:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
71
XPAR
OD_7UlZWsh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:40:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7UlaXJa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:40:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
136
CCXE
OD_7UlaaBA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:40:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
15
CCXE
OD_7Ulabn8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:45:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
146
XPAR
OD_7UlbrKl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:56:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7UleZJQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T08:56:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7UlecAb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:04:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
119
XPAR
OD_7UlgZvP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:08:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7Ulhach-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:08:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
61
CCXE
OD_7UlhdkD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:12:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7UliVaY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:12:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,920000
EUR
211
XPAR
OD_7UliVaZ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:21:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,980000
EUR
185
XPAR
OD_7Ulku58-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:22:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19,900000
EUR
73
CCXE
OD_7UllCyY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:42:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
127
XPAR
OD_7Ulq9pa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:42:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7Ulq9pa-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:43:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,840000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7UlqHpo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:43:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
148
XPAR
OD_7UlqHpE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:43:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,860000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7UlqHpW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:49:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19,820000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7Uls0Lp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:52:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,720000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7UlsYIS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-30T09:52:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19,740000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7UlsYIM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84