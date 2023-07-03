Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03





3 July 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 June 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 827,369,512 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 12,008,267 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2023 is therefore 815,361,245 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details

Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary