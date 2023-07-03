Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A1JX4P | ISIN: US81762P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 4S0
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Technology Magazine: FASTER, MORE COST-EFFECTIVE APP DEVELOPMENT WITH SERVICENOW

  • "News Provided by Technology Magazine"
  • ServiceNow's Creator Workflows low code App Engine allows companies to build apps and workflows quicker, smarter, and much more cost effectively.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

ServiceNow has been featured in the July issue of Technology Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Gregg Aldana, Global Area Vice President, discusses how ServiceNow's Creator Workflows allows quicker, smarter, and much more cost effective app development.

Gregg states that "Process optimisation, including citizen driven low-code app dev, is going to become a very ubiquitous skill that everybody in the workforce will be expected to have."

He adds that "The productivity gains of low code are game changing. It's changing the mission of some companies and their ability to do business."

About Technology Magazine

Technology Magazine connects the world's largest technology brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends, industry insights, and influential projects as the world embraces technology and digital transformation.

Technology Magazine is an established, trusted, and leading voice on all things technology - engaging with a highly targeted audience of global executives. We provide the perfect platform for you to showcase your products and services, share your achievements, and enhance your reputation in the industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile & Data Centre. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/faster-more-cost-effective-app-development-with-servicenow-301868278.html

