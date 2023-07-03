EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company")
The Company announced on 30 June 2023 that it had issued to the Dutch Trust Foundations unlisted ordinary shares representing 50 per cent plus 1 ordinary share in the capital of SIHNV following their issuance. This issuance of 4 269 609 052 shares increased the total voting rights to 8 539 218 103 ordinary shares.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) informed the Company on 1 July 2023 that substantial holding notifications related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and were published on their website as follows.
Stichting Gemma Holding
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
Stichting Fase Dos
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
Stichting Valle de Cocora
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
Stichting Zaffre
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
Stichting Chimborazo
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
The above notifications have been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen?KeyWords=steinhoff
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 3 July 2023
03.07.2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
