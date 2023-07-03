EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

03.07.2023

DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company") The Company announced on 30 June 2023 that it had issued to the Dutch Trust Foundations unlisted ordinary shares representing 50 per cent plus 1 ordinary share in the capital of SIHNV following their issuance. This issuance of 4 269 609 052 shares increased the total voting rights to 8 539 218 103 ordinary shares. The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) informed the Company on 1 July 2023 that substantial holding notifications related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and were published on their website as follows. Stichting Gemma Holding Date of transaction: 30 June 2023 Person obliged to notify: Stichting Gemma Holding Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 853 921 811.00 853 921 811.00 Real Real Directly Physical delivery



Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Voting rights 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Stichting Fase Dos Date of transaction: 30 June 2023 Person obliged to notify: Stichting Fase Dos Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 853 921 810.00 853 921 810.00 Real Real Directly Physical delivery



Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Voting rights 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Stichting Valle de Cocora Date of transaction: 30 June 2023 Person obliged to notify: Stichting Valle de Cocora Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 853 921 810.00 853 921 810.00 Real Real Directly Physical delivery



Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Voting rights 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Stichting Zaffre Date of transaction: 30 June 2023 Person obliged to notify: Stichting Zaffre Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 853 921 810.00 853 921 810.00 Real Real Directly Physical delivery



Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Voting rights 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Stichting Chimborazo Date of transaction: 30 June 2023 Person obliged to notify: Stichting Chimborazo Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 853 921 811.00 853 921 811.00 Real Real Directly Physical delivery



Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Voting rights 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

The above notifications have been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen?KeyWords=steinhoff The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 3 July 2023



