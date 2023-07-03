DJ Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (CN1 LN) Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 557.492 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 360491 CODE: CN1 LN ISIN: LU1681044647 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 LN Sequence No.: 255093 EQS News ID: 1671311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 03, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)