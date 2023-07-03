Ludgate Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3 July 2023
Ludgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 213800LADM2GPWI3P269
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
Ludgate Funding Plc -Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
For further information please contact:
Ludgate Funding Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
