Newgate Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3 July 2023
Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
For further information please contact:
Newgate Funding Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
