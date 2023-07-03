Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 12:18
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newgate Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report

Newgate Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2023

Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

Newgate Funding Plc -Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Newgate Funding Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com



Newgate Funding Plc FS 2022 Final 29Jun Signed by PwC
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.