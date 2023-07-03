Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
03.07.23
08:29 Uhr
0,308 Euro
-0,009
-2,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3240,33213:48
0,3250,33113:30
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 12:36
102 Leser
Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date:03/07/2023

Deferred Bonus Plan

Name of applicant:Capita plc
Name of scheme:Deferred Bonus Plan
Period of return:From:01/01/2023To:30/06/2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,122,860
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,122,860

Employee Share Plans

Name of applicant:Capita plc
Name of scheme:Capita Employee Share Plans
Period of return:From:01/01/2023To:30/06/2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:17,000,000
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):17,000,000
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:0
Name of contact:Claire Denton, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 7799 1525

© 2023 PR Newswire
