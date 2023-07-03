Supply Chain Digital Magazine: Sanofi and Marken transform the pharma supply chain

News Provided by Supply Chain Digital Magazine: When pharma firm Sanofi needed end-to-end supply chain visibility it turned to logistics specialist, Marken

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris.

Its focus is on therapeutic areas that include diabetes, oncology, immunology and inflammation, rare diseases, and vaccines for diseases including influenza polio and meningitis.

The company offers a wide range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and vaccines to improve health outcomes for patients worldwide.

Marken - the clinical subsidiary of UPS Healthcare - is a global logistics and supply chain solutions provider. It specialises in the transportation and distribution of clinical trial materials, biological samples, cell and gene therapies and other healthcare-related products.

It offers a range of customised solutions to the life-sciences industry, including clinical to commercial logistics, direct-to-patient services, home healthcare, and storage and distribution of temperature-sensitive products.

Marken has been featured in the July issue of Supply Chain Digital Magazine .

In this exclusive interview, Ariette van Strien discussed the strategic direction of the business.

"Sanofi has come to rely on our innovative solutions to address its diverse needs"

Ariette van Strien, President, Marken

Supply Chain Digital is the No.1 Magazine, Website, Newsletter & Webinar service covering Supply Chain, Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, Logistics, Technology & Sustainability - Supply Chain Digital connects the world's largest supply chain & logistics brands with supply chain news, articles, keynote interviews, company reports, white papers, videos and webinars as well as the globally expanding Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE conference & exhibition - London, Dubai & New York.

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile & Data Centres and EV. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

You can read the report in the latest issue of Supply Chain Digital Magazine by clicking HERE .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sanofi-and-marken-transform-the-pharma-supply-chain-301868319.html