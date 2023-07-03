World News Media: Turkish Airlines named 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' in World Finance Awards for the second consecutive year

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The climate crisis presents great challenges for the aviation industry, and as the global face of Türkiye, Turkish Airlines continues to take great steps in combating climate change.

Turkish Airlines, which was crowned as the 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' in World Finance's Sustainability Awards 2023, won the same award last year as well.

In the magazine's summer issue, the company outlined the sustainable travel experience it offers, including voluntary carbon offset platform CO2mission, usage of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), in-flight sustainable products and waste management along with digitalisation projects.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said within the exclusive World Finance article, "Turkish Airlines has set a goal to be one of the top three airlines in the world in terms of digitisation within three years as part of its strategic plan. Our company, in line with our commitment to be a 'Carbon Neutral Airline in 2050,' have expanded the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which we started to use as of 2022, by adding additional lines in 2023 as part of our plans to combat climate change."

Since 2008, the company has taken on more than 100 operational optimisation projects to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2022 alone, Turkish Airlines saved 57,581 tonnes of fuel, equivalent to a reduction of 181,379 tonnes of greenhouse gases.

The flag carrier airline has announced its goal of becoming carbon-neutral airline by 2050. To find out more about Turkish Airlines' sustainable operations, pick up the Summer 2023 edition of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 418 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 344 worldwide destinations as 291 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.TurkishAirlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and?Instagram.

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

richard@wnmedia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turkish-airlines-named-most-sustainable-flag-carrier-airline-in-world-finance-awards-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301868835.html