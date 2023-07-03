BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

June 2023 Share Conversion

3 July 2023

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 30 June 2023 Share Conversion Date:

10,866 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

622,243 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for June 2023 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 June 2023.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001