Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 13:18
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Technology Magazine: MATERION'S MATERIALS MEETING THE DEMANDS OF INDUSTRY 4.0

News Provided by Technology Magazine

Chris Roosien, Director of Infrastructure and Security at Materion, on meeting needs of the next industrial revolution.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Materion Corporation has been featured in the July issue of Cyber Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Chris Roosien, Director of Infrastructure and Security, discusses meeting needs of the next industrial revolution.

From aerospace to clean energy, automotive to medical - and even in space - Materion's materials make possible many essential features of modern technology, including electrical connectors that remain reliable in harsh conditions, semiconductors that process data faster, and LEDs that are more efficient and produce better coloured light output.

Chris explains that Materion are "meeting the demands of Industry 4.0, improving our plants and manufacturing process."

He adds that "Making sure that you have an excellent prioritisation model is essential."

About Technology Magazine

Technology Magazine connects the world's largest technology brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends, industry insights, and influential projects as the world embraces technology and digital transformation.

Technology Magazine is an established, trusted, and leading voice on all things technology - engaging with a highly targeted audience of global executives. We provide the perfect platform for you to showcase your products and services, share your achievements, and enhance your reputation in the industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile & Data Centre. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/materions-materials-meeting-the-demands-of-industry-4-0--301868333.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
