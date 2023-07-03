Fundación Bamberg: Prevention and Immunization, the Key to Achieve a More Efficient Healthcare System Worldwide

Experts in vaccination from Germany, France and Spain, invited by the Bamberg Foundation, met in Berlin to discuss the key strategic priorities that will contribute to the improvement of immunization of adults against vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs)

BERLIN, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bamberg Foundation, together with key stakeholders from the healthcare and public sectors, gathered in Berlin to discuss the strategic priorities that need to be addressed in relation to adult vaccination in order to strengthen the healthcare systems and reduce the number of preventable deaths around the world by promoting a life-long approach to prevention.



"Vaccines are for life, not only children," said Prof. Dr. Beate Kampmann, Director of the Institute for International Health, Scientific Directors, Charité Centre for Global Health (Germany).

The 3 points on which they focused, and which received commitment from the participants, addressed the need for policies that prioritize and embed adult vaccination in national immunization plans; the increase of awareness and education of citizens, healthcare professionals, and politicians on the overall burden of VPDs and the benefits of adult immunization; to establish digital vaccination registries to improve vaccination coverage rates (across the lifespan) and enable recalls and reminders; and the importance on having access to prevention by funding and expanding vaccination capabilities outside of MD (pharmacists, nurses, etc.).

The different speakers mentioned the importance of aligning public recommendations toward vaccination, focusing on awareness and prevention with a unified position on the issue. Also, the need to ensure sufficient funding to improve access. Regarding education, the debate revolved around the idea that increasing information on benefits and reminders will have an instant impact on the number of adults immunized both in the lay public and decision-makers.

The final version of the document is expected to be shared with healthcare professionals after review and agreement by the participants.

