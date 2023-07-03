Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
03.07.2023 | 13:55
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Jul-2023 / 12:23 GMT/BST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2023) of GBP137.08m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2023) of GBP137.08m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/06/2023 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current   2,333.83p            5,873,611 
period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current   2,298.97p 
period revenue* 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)           2,020.00p 
Discount to NAV                   12.59% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 
 
                        Name of company            % of portfolio 
1                        Vp Plc Ordinary 5p          10.88 
2                        Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p   10.40 
3                        Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p    8.83 
4                        Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p        6.07 
5                        Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p     5.96 
6                        Renold Plc Ordinary 5p        5.94 
7                        Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary       5.89 
8                        Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary   5.56 
                        0.25p 
9                        Alpha Group International Plc     5.37 
                        Ordinary 
10                       Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5   5.19 
11                       OSB Group Plc GBp1          5.11 
12                       Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.69 
                        26.9231p 
13                       IMI Plc Ordinary 25p         3.64 
14                       Morgan Advanced Materials Plc     3.12 
                        Ordinary 25p 
15                       RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p       2.68 
16                       Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p         2.64 
17                       Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p       2.52 
18                       Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5     2.42 
19                       Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033  1.64 
20                       Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p      1.42 
21                       Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001   0.03

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 255119 
EQS News ID:  1671439 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
