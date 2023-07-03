EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PlusPlus progresses in restructuring liabilities
Changes in Management and Supervisory Board to strengthen Corporate Governance
In addition to the existing Supervisory Board members Mrs. Mirje Trumsi and Mr. Mihkel Õim, Mr. Viljar Kähari, Mr. Hannu Kananen, and Mr. Rasmus Pikkani were newly elected to the Board. Mirje Trumsi was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board in succession to Peeter Piho.
The changes to the Management Board and Supervisory Board serve to strengthen the corporate governance structures of PlusPlus Capital.
Viljar Kähari is a lawyer with 24 years of experience in the financial and legal services industries. Currently owner of his own law firm, Mr. Kähari has been a co-founder and Managing Partner of PwC Legal and has experience with leading financial institutions and law firms including SEB, Nordea, and Sorainen.
Hannu Kananen has been Chairman and Partner of Front Group, a Helsinki-based leading financial services and asset management company, for 17 years. Prior to founding Front, Mr. Kananen worked in several Finnish financial sector firms including FIM Corporate Finance, EVLI Corporate Finance, and Skopbank.
Rasmus Pikkani is the Director of Financial Administration at Tartu University Hospital, the largest healthcare institution in Estonia. Mr. Pikkani has also performed mainly asset management-related managerial positions in leading financial institutions like Luminor, Swedbank, and Sampo Bank, and worked as economist at Estonian Central Bank.
PlusPlus Capital AS
Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.
Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.
PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.
pluspluscapital.eu
03.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|WKN:
|A3K7UD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1671447
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1671447 03.07.2023 CET/CEST