Flemming Christensen: New Book Discusses the Enneagram's Role in Business Management and Personal Development

The Enneagram of Personality has long been a popular tool for teachers, managers, consultants, and team leaders. For those looking to learn more, "The Enneagram and why your Blind Type matters" provides valuable insight into the Enneagram and how it can be applied.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / One of the challenges when dealing with interpersonal relationships of any kind is that people are complicated. Misunderstandings and differences in personality can lead to unnecessary friction and conflict, making leadership and cooperation more difficult. Tools like The Enneagram of Personality can be very useful for smoothing out these potential sources of conflict.

The Enneagram of Personality - often referred to simply as "The Enneagram" - is a personality model that divides people into 9 types based on different attributes. Over the decades, many professionals and organizers have found that understanding these types, their differences, and their similarities can be very useful when trying to build healthy team dynamics.

About the Book

Exploring the Enneagram is what this new book is all about, as the book's official website explains. "The Enneagram and why your Blind Type matters" works as both an introduction to the 9 types of the Enneagram and an exploration of advanced concepts.

To accommodate readers with different levels of familiarity with the Enneagram, the book is split into two parts. Part 1 focuses on the basics: the 9 personality types, what defines them, how they relate to each other, etc. Readers can use this section to determine their own type with a fair bit of accuracy.

The goal isn't just to satisfy the reader's curiosity. These insights are meant to help with personal development. As the book's description explains: "When you find your primary type, you will understand your triggers and how to bring yourself back into balance." One's type can also impact their leadership style, approach to conflict resolution, and much more.

Understanding the 9 types can also help those looking to understand and navigate different types of interpersonal relationships. The Enneagram is often used as a tool for those looking to improve communication and teamwork in different environments.

Part 2 is an exploration of more advanced concepts, with a focus on the titular "Blind Type". In the context of the Enneagram, a Blind Type refers to areas of one's type that are either unconscious or underdeveloped. "The Enneagram and why your Blind Type matters" promises to offer readers new insight into how one's primary type is linked with their blind type, and how understanding that dynamic can be useful for building self-awareness and empathy.

The Book's Origins

"The Enneagram and why your Blind Type matters" was written by Flemming Christensen. Christensen is the founder of The Enneagram Institute of Denmark, an organization that has helped countless clients build more well-aligned and balanced teams through the use of the Enneagram over the last two decades. Christensen also teaches courses and seminars about the Enneagram, having worked with over 50 thousand public course students over the years.

Contact:

Flemming Christensen

Phone: 0045 70 27 80 60

Email: me@flemmingchristensen.com

SOURCE: Flemming Christensen





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765231/New-Book-Discusses-the-Enneagrams-Role-in-Business-Management-and-Personal-Development