Land Betterment Corporation: Food Safety 3 Part Webinar Series: Presented by Land Betterment's Board of Director Jennifer Crandall Founder of Safe Food En Route

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Jennifer Crandall Founder of Safe Food En Route and Land Betterment Board of Director, is the presenter of the 3 part webinar series hosted by Perry Johnson Registrars Food Safety, Inc. In this series, Jennifer will discuss why food safety culture matters, a little about World Food Safety Day related to food safety standards, what makes up a food safety culture and 5 ways GFSI helps build a food safety culture. The first part of the series took place on June 14th and Jennifer discussed the ways in which GFSI helps build culture. The full recording can be viewed here. The future webinars in the series are as follows:

Part 2: August 23, 2023 - 10 Ways to Develop Food Safety Culture - REGISTER

Part 3: Fall 2023 - How Software Helps Food Safety Culture - COMING THIS FALL

Land Betterment could not be more thrilled to have Jennifer on its board. She has twenty-five years of experience in the food safety industry and is a vital member of the team. Jennifer has been particularly valuable in helping Land Betterment to ensure proper corporate governance and technical excellence while staying true to Company's entrepreneurial roots. Additionally, Jennifer is an advisor to the Betterment Harvest division. She is a thought leader who is passionate about feeding the world without further impacting the environment.

About Safe Food En Route, LLC and Jennifer Crandall

Safe Food En Route is a Certified Woman's Business Enterprise focused on evening the playing field in the food industry. Entrepreneurs and family-owned food business can obtain a full suite of regulatory compliance through the Safe Food En Route team of experts with a focus on Quality Assurance, Food Safety, and Supplier Verification. You get the corporate feel with the personal touch of a small business. Please visit www.safefoodenroute.com for more information.

Over the last 25 years, Jennifer has worked with both private and publicly held companies, balancing scientific and regulatory guidance with a clear understanding of operational and manufacturing directives that are crucial to the success of a food business. Jennifer worked in roles including 8 years in dairy and juice manufacturing and 12 years at Kroger Corporate in their Corporate Food Technology and Sourcing departments. She has worked in various roles exposing her from "farm to fork" which helped her understand the many obstacles within the supply chain. In her last 12 years at Kroger, she was the business lead for developing the software solution initially intended to ensure Kroger's compliance to applicable FSMA regulations.

Jennifer also makes space for bridging education to industry by being a regular guest lecturer and alumni contact for Purdue University Food Science students; and has served on the Curriculum Advisory Committee for Cincinnati State's recently approved Culinary Arts and Applied Food Science Bachelor of Arts program. Jennifer has a Bachelor's Degree in Food Science from Purdue University and an Associate's Degree in Agriculture from Vincennes University. Throughout her career, she has achieved many other certifications to compliment her food safety centered career including HACCP, FSVP, PCQI, BRC Internal Auditor, SQF Practitioner, ServSafe and Gluten Free Certification Program (GFCP).

Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a sustainable farming company that has upcycled land that has been previously impacted from prior coal mining and industrial activity. We provide the highest quality of agriculture while providing job opportunities to a region that is in need of sustainable employment. Betterment Harvest is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more about Betterment Harvest visit our website - bettermentharvest.com

Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

