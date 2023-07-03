Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic AB (publ) invites to a telephone conference in connection with the interim report Q2, 2023

Press release

July 3, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic AB (publ) invites to a telephone conference in connection with the interim report Q2, 2023

Hexatronic publishes its second-quarter report 2023 on Tuesday 15 August at 7.00 a.m. CEST. On the same day at 10.00 a.m. CEST, a presentation will be held by Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO and Pernilla Linden, CFO.

You can listen to the presentation via the web or by participating in the teleconference. You can ask questions via the teleconference. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/hexatronic-q2-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Link for registration to the teleconference:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5003250

Presentation materials and a recording will be made available on Hexatronic's website after the presentation via the following link: https://group.hexatronic.com/en/financial.

Gothenburg, July 3, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CEST on 3July 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

About Hexatronic

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

