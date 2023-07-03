EUREKARE: eureKARE seeks disruptive synthetic biology solutions to tackle environmental and sustainability challenges

The 2nd edition of the eurekAWARDS is launched!





Luxembourg, Belgium, Monaco, and Paris, France - 3 July 2023: eureKARE, a pioneering company focused on financing and building next generation synthetic-biology based biotechnology companies, is pleased to announce the opening of its science-based pitch competition, eurekAWARDS 2023.

The unique contest aims to identify and support novel, disruptive synthetic biology solutions that address pressing global challenges. This year's contest will focus on environmental and sustainability applications. The 2023 edition is organized, in part, with the European project SYNBEE, which seeks to enhance entrepreneurship in the field of synthetic biology across Europe.

eurekAWARDS invites researchers and entrepreneurs based in Europe, Israel, Monaco, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom to participate in this exceptional opportunity. The competition offers a platform for participants to showcase their ground-breaking ideas and compete for expert advice, a winner's prize pack from our network, and potential funding. Apply today!

Eligibility:

Researchers/entrepreneurs must meet the following criteria:

Based and actively working in Europe, Israel, Monaco, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.

Demonstrate a strong drive to transform a disruptive synthetic biology project idea into a start-up.

Developing a solution that addresses a clear and proven unmet need, adding value to the following three key categories:

Green economy: Technologies that aim to reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcities.

Blue economy: Technologies that seek to conserve marine and freshwater environments while harnessing their value in sustainable ways to produce critical resources such as food and energy. Technologies targeting air and atmosphere are also highly welcome.

Sustainability: Technologies and platforms that help meet present needs without compromising the well-being of future generations.

What We Offer:

Exposure and expert advice: Participants will have the chance to receive valuable feedback from expert science and industry advisors and gain potential exposure to investors, media outlets, and other key players in synthetic biology.

Winner's prize package from eureKARE's network.

Potential Funding: Investment prioritization by eureKARE for launch of the start-up.

Alexandre Mouradian, Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of eureKARE, commented: "It's been wonderful to see how far the startups identified during the first edition of eurekAWARDS have come. I am thrilled to open this edition of the competition to a new set of challenges outside of our original healthcare focus. There is an endless number of impact areas for synthetic biology technology and environment and sustainability are certainly paramount at this time."

Serge Pampfer, eureKARE Chief Scientific Officer, added: "We were thrilled to meet many talented and driven scientists during the last edition of the eurekAWARDS. Our team is eager to hear from more inspiring researchers bringing forward bold synthetic-biology based solutions for the protection of our planet!"

Applications for the eurekAWARDS are now open and will close on October 6, 2023. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit: https://eurekare.eu/eurekawards-2023/for more information and to submit their applications.

- End -

About eureKARE

eureKARE is an investment company focused on financing and developing synthetic biology innovation across Europe. Driven by the belief that synthetic biology holds the key to many of the world's most pressing health and environmental challenges, eureKARE's experienced team is focused on harnessing Europe's untapped leadership in the field to build the companies of the future. eureKARE is championing a new model of startup creation and development to create a dynamic ecosystem of early and later stage ventures through its network of biotech studios. eureKARE's studios act as a bridge between academia and industry, helping to catalyze researchers' innovations into companies with access to all the ingredients they need to grow, prosper, and bring benefits to society.

For more information

eureKARE SA

Michelle Wilson-André, Head of Communications & Investor Relations

Michelle.wilson@eurekare.eu

+33 7 82 84 87 08

Catia Dourado, Communications Manager

catia.dourado@eurekare.eu

+33601847138