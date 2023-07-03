Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 236.83p per ordinary share

NAV including income with debt at par value: 231.15p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 233.67p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 227.99p per ordinary share

03 July 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323