JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
The directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that an extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV to discuss proposed changes to the Instrument of Incorporation will be held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 26 July 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (Irish time).
It is proposed to change the investment objective and policy of the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") so that, if approved by Shareholders, that the Sub-Fund will change from tracking an index that follows a rules based multi-factor methodology to an actively managed strategy that uses a multi-factor approach for security selection. The underlying investment strategy of the Sub-Fund, to invest in a diversified pool of global, below investment grade, fixed rate corporate debt securities selected using a systematic, multi-factor approach, will remain the same.
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116
