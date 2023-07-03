

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), a solutions provider for oil field industry, said on Monday that its unit Recon Hengda Technology Beijing Co., Ltd. has partnered with Changxia Digital Energy Technology (Hubei) Co., Ltd., an affiliate of China Three Gorges Corp., to drive green energy transformation of the petroleum and petrochemical industry.



Changxia Digital is an expert in solar power and wind power generation, distributed power stations, and virtual power plants.



Shenping Yin, CEO of Recon, said: '.This strategic partnership positions Recon at the forefront of the clean energy transition in the petroleum and petrochemical industry. By combining our technological expertise and Changxia Digital Energy's strong affiliation, we are confident in our ability to drive sustainable development and make significant contributions to a greener future.'



The collaboration will focus on distributed or centralized PV, PV-to-electric vehicle charging, energy storage, multi-energy microgrids, hydrogen-electric integration, load aggregation, virtual power plants, and piloting electricity and carbon trading markets.



