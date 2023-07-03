Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2023) - Setupad, an ad revenue optimization platform for publishers, has secured the esteemed title of a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP). As a leading ad monetization platform, this recognition from Google showcases Setupad's commitment to delivering exceptional services to publishers and maximizing their revenue potential.





"We are one of the earliest companies in the Baltics to have been recognized as a GCPP, which is a huge honor. The GCPP badge indicates that the company has been carefully vetted and approved by Google and has a track record of sustainably growing publishers' ad revenue, which is exactly what we were committed to from the very beginning. Partners like us are able to advise on the best ad monetization strategy and work out the optimal workflow that complements Google's publisher products. This allows us to support publishers of various sizes and eliminate barriers of entry," said Toms Panders, Co-founder and CEO of Setupad.

Since 2015, Setupad has been committed to supporting publishers in maximizing their ad revenues and overcoming both technological and industry-wide challenges. The company prides itself on personalized support and a meticulous individual approach, which was recognized by the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Fast forward 8 years, the company has advanced incredibly on the technological side, having built its own ad server, integrated 11 server-to-server connections, and transformed into a full-scale website optimization and online business consultancy company.

Current Setupad's product stack comprises various types of header bidding and Google Ad Exchange integrations, including options for enterprise-level customers. Besides, Setupad has forged relationships with 31 leading SSPs, including OpenX, Index Exchange, Magnite, and Pubmatic, which allowed the company to extend premium demand to a portfolio of more than 500 international publishers and strengthen its position as a market leader.

Today, the company is rapidly shifting towards a SaaS business model, which allows it to scale quicker and cater to more publishers with different needs. An example is Setupad's Prebid self-serve platform, which gives publishers innovative management infrastructure and tools to unlock new revenue opportunities while maintaining complete control of their inventory.

GCPPs undergo a serious evaluation process by Google to demonstrate high-quality standards and innovation, as well as their expertise and knowledge in implementing and optimizing publisher solutions. The acceptance into the GCPP program will act as an additional symbol of trust for publishers, offering Setupad early access to Google's product and partner-exclusive resources, specialized training, and even more seamless integration with Google's account management structure, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of industry trends.

About Setupad

Setupad is an ad revenue monetization platform and one of the few bootstrapped scaleups in the Baltic region. It delivers over 4 billion monthly ad impressions and works with over 500 international publishers, including Deutsche Welle, Kyiv Post, and Entrepreneur. Having a strong reputation for safeguarding accountability and transparency of the advertising ecosystem, Setupad is also an official Prebid member, which ensures fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding usage across the web.

Media Contact

Alise Zaiceva

Email: alise@setupad.com

+37127818574



