Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 03 July 2023
Name of applicant:
Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:
From:
01 January 2023
To:
30 June 2023
Name of scheme:
Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)
Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
356,231
218,104
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
8,383
21,703
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
347,848
196,401
Name of contact:
Sarah Harvey
Telephone number of contact:
01865 393448
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231