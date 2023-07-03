Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
03.07.23
08:08 Uhr
31,200 Euro
+0,600
+1,96 %
PR Newswire
03.07.2023
Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 03 July 2023

Name of applicant:

Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return:

From:

01 January 2023

To:

30 June 2023

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

356,231

218,104

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

8,383

21,703

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

347,848

196,401

Name of contact:

Sarah Harvey

Telephone number of contact:

01865 393448

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231


