DJ Travis Perkins: NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR 03-Jul-2023 / 14:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 3 July 2023 TRAVIS PERKINS PLC NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR relating to the GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc (ISIN: XS2254262285, Common Code: 225426228) (the "Notes") Travis Perkins plc (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, on 22 June 2023, CCF Limited (the "New Guarantor") acceded as a guarantor under the Issuer's Principal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(d) of the Notes), the Issuer has procured, by way of a Supplemental Trust Deed dated 3 July 2023, that the New Guarantor has also provided a guarantee in respect of the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 17 November 2020 relating to them (the "Trust Deed"). Henceforth references in the Notes and the Trust Deed to the Guarantors shall include the New Guarantor. All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein. For further information, please contact: Jonathan Faasse Head of Treasury Travis Perkins plc Email: jonathan.faasse@travisperkins.co.uk IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED BY THE ISSUER TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 255132 EQS News ID: 1671531 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)