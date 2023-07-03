Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
03.07.23
14:45 Uhr
9,400 Euro
+0,020
+0,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4109,70016:52
Dow Jones News
03.07.2023 | 15:49
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travis Perkins: Notice to Noteholders - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR

DJ Travis Perkins: NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR 
03-Jul-2023 / 14:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 
 
3 July 2023 
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 
NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR 
 
relating to 
 
the GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc 
(ISIN: XS2254262285, Common Code: 225426228) (the "Notes") 
 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, on 22 June 2023, CCF Limited (the "New Guarantor") acceded as 
a guarantor under the Issuer's Principal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(d) of the Notes), the 
Issuer has procured, by way of a Supplemental Trust Deed dated 3 July 2023, that the New Guarantor has also provided a 
guarantee in respect of the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 17 November 2020 relating to them (the "Trust Deed"). 
Henceforth references in the Notes and the Trust Deed to the Guarantors shall include the New Guarantor. 
All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein. 
For further information, please contact: 
Jonathan Faasse 
Head of Treasury 
Travis Perkins plc 
Email: jonathan.faasse@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES 
NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT 
IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED 
BY THE ISSUER TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS 
NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF 
SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255132 
EQS News ID:  1671531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.