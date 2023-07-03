Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 30 June 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP is as follows.
|Pence per shareCum Income
|Pence per shareEx Income
|Nav with debt at par value
|231.15
|227.99
|Nav with debt at fair value
|236.83
|233.67
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
3 July 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323