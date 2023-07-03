Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 June 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP is as follows.

Pence per shareCum Income Pence per shareEx Income Nav with debt at par value 231.15 227.99 Nav with debt at fair value 236.83 233.67

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

3 July 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323