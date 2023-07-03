Icreon Holdings, LLC: Industry Leader Joins Icreon as Senior VP of Growth

Icreon Appoints Ted Bray as Senior VP of Growth, Boosting Digital Transformation Expertise

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Icreon®, a leading digital transformation agency, is proud to announce the appointment of Ted Bray as Senior Vice President for Growth. In his new role, Ted Bray will be responsible for ensuring growth across Icreon's service lines, in addition to leading a team of consulting-oriented sales and business development professionals.





Ted Bray, Senior VP of Growth at Icreon

Photo of Ted Bray





"Ted is a respected global business development leader with deep expertise in helping clients define their customer experience North Star, resulting in long-term value and success for his clients. The contributions of Ted and his team will undoubtedly generate customer success, robust sales growth, and accelerate our ability to deliver digital transformation services," said Himanshu Sareen, Icreon's Founder and CEO.

Bray joins Icreon from Accenture, where he served as a Managing Director for the North America market and was responsible for leading their strategic partnership with Sitecore. Prior to Accenture, he worked as Chief Growth Officer, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director for Merkle Dentsu, leading their business in Southeast Asia and sales teams across Asia Pacific.

"Icreon delivers best-in-class digital-first experiences that strengthen the world's leading brands, which is something I've always admired. I look forward to bringing my expertise from across the industry to help their clients build meaningful and lasting customer relationships," said Ted Bray.

Bray's appointment further shapes Icreon, as the organization has bolstered its operational capabilities by scaling to build improvements for clients across data, technology, and AI at the core, and creating personalized digital experiences across various touchpoints such as mobile, cloud, connected, and other engaging digital interactions.

ABOUT ICREON: Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across North America, Europe, and Asia. With hundreds of technology experts, Icreon is a leading digital transformation agency providing organizations with digital strategy consulting, design, and engineering services at scale. Fortune 500 companies, growing brands, and non-profits partner with Icreon to enable their next phase of growth through digital. Learn more at icreon.com.

