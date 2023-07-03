DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 03-Jul-2023 / 14:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Voting Rights ISE: DHG LSE: DAL In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that: As of 3 July 2023, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 223,433,968 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR 0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 223,433,968. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,400 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

