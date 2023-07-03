Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
03.07.23
09:38 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,010
+0,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 16:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

3 July 2023

Moonpig Group plc was notified by a Director of the following transaction on 3 July 2023.

The performance conditions for the pre-IPO legacy awards were met in full and as a result the first tranche of shares were allotted to the Director on 3 July 2023.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy first tranche of pre-IPO legacy share award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil cost awards

198,214

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

198,214

- Price

Nil cost awards

e)

Date of the transaction

3 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

3 July 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
