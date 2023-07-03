Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
3 July 2023
Moonpig Group plc was notified by a Director of the following transaction on 3 July 2023.
The performance conditions for the pre-IPO legacy awards were met in full and as a result the first tranche of shares were allotted to the Director on 3 July 2023.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nickyl Raithatha
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy first tranche of pre-IPO legacy share award
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil cost awards
594,643
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
594,643
- Price
Nil cost awards
e)
Date of the transaction
3 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
Jayne Powell
Company Secretary
company-secretary@moonpig.com
3 July 2023