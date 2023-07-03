Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

3 July 2023

Moonpig Group plc was notified by a Director of the following transaction on 3 July 2023.

The performance conditions for the pre-IPO legacy awards were met in full and as a result the first tranche of shares were allotted to the Director on 3 July 2023.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nickyl Raithatha 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy first tranche of pre-IPO legacy share award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil cost awards 594,643 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume 594,643 - Price Nil cost awards e) Date of the transaction 3 July 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

3 July 2023